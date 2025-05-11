KKM Financial LLC Buys 206 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

KKM Financial LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,439 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $380.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $488.01 and a 200-day moving average of $522.31. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $378.54 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $346.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $642.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $664.00 to $563.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.86.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

