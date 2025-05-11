Driehaus Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its position in Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Argus decreased their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Phillip Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Baird R W upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company has a market cap of $315.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

