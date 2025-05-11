QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) is Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Jacobs Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,910 shares during the quarter. QuinStreet makes up about 5.6% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of QuinStreet worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 76,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 39.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,689 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QNST. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on QuinStreet from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

QNST opened at $14.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.13 million, a P/E ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 0.79. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $26.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $269.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.36 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $194,846.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,269.28. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

