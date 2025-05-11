J. Goldman & Co LP Makes New $6.98 Million Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 742,766 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.15% of Cleveland-Cliffs as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,113,337 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 262,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 134,939 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,190.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 813.5% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 17,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $102,695.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 543,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,964.75. This trade represents a 1.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $105,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at $258,952.32. This represents a 68.86 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $243,095. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Glj Research reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

NYSE:CLF opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $18.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.03.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

