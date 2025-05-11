J. Goldman & Co LP Takes Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,940,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,700,000. Smith & Nephew makes up 1.2% of J. Goldman & Co LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 166,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 128,780 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,831,000. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Smith & Nephew from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $28.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.447 dividend. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

