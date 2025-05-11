VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,097,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,760 shares during the quarter. VeriSign comprises about 0.8% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $227,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

VeriSign Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $281.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.67. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $288.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.80.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 50.47%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In related news, SVP John Calys sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total value of $103,592.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,586.25. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $170,274.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,955.65. The trade was a 13.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,447 shares of company stock worth $386,654 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

