Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,805,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,934 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 2.17% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $70,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $8,839,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

ATMU stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.81. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 120.81%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

