J. Goldman & Co LP Invests $5.55 Million in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,551,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARM. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of ARM by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in ARM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ARM by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,227,000 after buying an additional 137,095 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 725.5% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 178,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,007,000 after buying an additional 156,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM stock opened at $115.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.09. The firm has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.39. Arm Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $188.75.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. ARM had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARM shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ARM from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

