Iron Triangle Partners LP Purchases New Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 260,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,946,000. DaVita makes up approximately 4.3% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $55,100,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in DaVita by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,716,000 after acquiring an additional 275,284 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 446,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,726,000 after acquiring an additional 240,126 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,888,000 after purchasing an additional 179,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in DaVita by 256.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 162,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 116,758 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Price Performance

DaVita stock opened at $143.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.85 and a 200-day moving average of $153.88. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.44 and a 1 year high of $179.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price objective on DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

