Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE XOM opened at $107.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.