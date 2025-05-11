Ionic Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment accounts for 0.2% of Ionic Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,454,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,712,000 after acquiring an additional 59,170 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 383.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,140,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,536,000 after buying an additional 1,697,443 shares during the period. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,350,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $45.93.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.35). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.77.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

