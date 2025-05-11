Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Buys Shares of 11,635 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,635 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 930.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

