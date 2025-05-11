Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ CHW opened at $6.62 on Friday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74.
