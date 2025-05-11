Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by Ionic Capital Management LLC

Ionic Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 891.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,115.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $91.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $100.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.67. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.60 million.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LBRDA

About Liberty Broadband

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.