Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $173.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.59 and a 200 day moving average of $169.21. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $146.45 and a twelve month high of $180.04.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

