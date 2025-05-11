SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Trading Up 5.9% – Time to Buy?

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.69 and last traded at $48.69. 1,748 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

SalMar ASA Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.04.

About SalMar ASA

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Icelandic Salmon, Sales & Industry, and SalMar Aker Ocean segments. It is involved in the broodstock, harvesting, processing, and smolt production activities.

