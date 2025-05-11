Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Tidewater had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tidewater has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $110.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,208,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,589,753.70. The trade was a 1.14 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDW shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tidewater from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Pickering Energy Partners cut Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on TDW

About Tidewater

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.