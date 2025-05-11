DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Trading Down 14.2% – Time to Sell?

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report) was down 14.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 157,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 165,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.20.
About DIRTT Environmental Solutions
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.
