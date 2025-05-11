ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Trading 6% Higher – Here’s Why

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) rose 6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 52,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 23,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

ECN Capital Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.