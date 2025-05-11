ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Trading 6% Higher – Here’s Why

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) rose 6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 52,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 23,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.
ECN Capital Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ECN Capital
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Constellation Powers Up With Reinforced AI Data Center Strategy
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Top Analyst-Rated Healthcare Stocks to Watch Now
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.