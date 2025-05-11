Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Stock Price Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.09 and last traded at $20.24. 4,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 10,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic research company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers digital content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and online platforms that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

