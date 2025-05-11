IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Shares Up 60.9% – Still a Buy?

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 60.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.44. 252,803,637 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13,260% from the average session volume of 1,892,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

IT Tech Packaging Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

IT Tech Packaging, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Dongfang Paper, Tengsheng Paper, and Baoding Shengde. It offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies.

Featured Stories

