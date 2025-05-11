Refined Metals (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Stock Price Down 15.8% – Should You Sell?

Refined Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:CADMF – Get Free Report) shares fell 15.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.16. 4,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 23,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Refined Metals Stock Down 7.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

About Refined Metals

Refined Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was formerly known as Chemesis International Inc and changed its name to Refined Metals Corp. in November 2022. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

