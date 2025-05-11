Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Stock Price Down 7.3% – Should You Sell?

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 81,607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 472,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded Puma to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Puma Trading Down 7.3 %

About Puma

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

