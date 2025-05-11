Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Trading Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.32 and last traded at $80.39. Approximately 234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.77.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.79.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

