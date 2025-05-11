Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Shares Up 3.8% – Should You Buy?

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.21. 9,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 3,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

