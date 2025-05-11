9,488 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,864,000 after buying an additional 64,002 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.22. The stock has a market cap of $135.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $80.28.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.