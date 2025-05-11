Investment Management Corp of Ontario Increases Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 524.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,240 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in PPL by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in PPL by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 78,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 37,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average is $33.96. PPL Co. has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 80.74%.

In other PPL news, insider Christine M. Martin sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $39,857.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,668.26. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

