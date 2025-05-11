Investment Management Corp of Ontario Purchases 21,123 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 206.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,123 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 65,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,424 shares of company stock valued at $431,064. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.22.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $126.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.09. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.24 and a 52 week high of $147.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

