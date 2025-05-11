Invenomic Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,807 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Maplebear worth $14,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CART. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Maplebear by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Maplebear by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $81,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,654,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,182,360. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $223,449.93. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 484,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,310.44. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,785. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CART has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Maplebear from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Maplebear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maplebear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Maplebear stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Maplebear Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $53.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.53.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. Maplebear’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Stories

