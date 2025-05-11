Interval Partners LP Has $10.23 Million Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,762 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $10,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Wayfair by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 577.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Wayfair by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of W stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 19,296 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $611,104.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,491.58. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 19,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $610,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,797.44. The trade was a 19.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,915 shares of company stock worth $3,389,028 over the last ninety days. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on W. Piper Sandler set a $58.00 target price on shares of Wayfair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 price target on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

