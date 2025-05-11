Invenomic Capital Management LP Sells 323,186 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Invenomic Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,018,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,186 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $12,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $370,371,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,223,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,276,000 after acquiring an additional 555,195 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,870,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,945 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 512.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,520,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $14,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAIN. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $143.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.43.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $390.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.45 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

