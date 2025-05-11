Interval Partners LP Sells 14,365 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Interval Partners LP reduced its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,365 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $18,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 566.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,575,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 946,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,279,000 after purchasing an additional 163,626 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.76.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $648.97 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $286.21 and a 12-month high of $663.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $575.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.89. The firm has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07 and a beta of 1.72.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

