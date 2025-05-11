S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Increased by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $507.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.53. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.49 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

