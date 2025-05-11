NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

NI opened at $39.51 on Thursday. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.14%.

In related news, CAO Gunnar Gode sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $219,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,758 shares in the company, valued at $988,339.36. The trade was a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,352,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,852,000 after buying an additional 273,159 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 12.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,243,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,751,000 after purchasing an additional 255,348 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NiSource by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,902,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991,608 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

