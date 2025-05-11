Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock Position Raised by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 320.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,754,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337,727 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation makes up about 1.8% of Interval Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $93,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,175,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,340,000 after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 653,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 115,447 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 29,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 19,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas L. Col acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,850. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of KNX opened at $42.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.54. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on KNX shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

