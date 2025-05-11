Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,358,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.05% of Revvity worth $709,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Revvity by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Revvity by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Revvity by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RVTY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Shares of RVTY opened at $91.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.83 and its 200-day moving average is $111.12. Revvity, Inc. has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $129.50.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $664.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.91%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

