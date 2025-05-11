Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,889,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,535 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.73% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $596,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,093,345,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,701,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,138,574.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,318,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,815,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $315,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 3.3 %

CMG opened at $49.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

