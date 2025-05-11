Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,381,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895,379 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 0.7% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,457,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $176.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $916.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

