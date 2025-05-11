31,000 Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,066,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE GPI opened at $430.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.03. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.86 and a 52-week high of $490.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $403.90 and a 200-day moving average of $420.50.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.68 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.61%.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,613 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.57, for a total value of $654,184.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,008.20. The trade was a 16.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $502.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.86.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

