Humankind Investments LLC Lowers Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Humankind Investments LLC lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 397.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Daiwa America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.