Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $15.19 Million in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 197,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,187,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HHH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Howard Hughes from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Howard Hughes Stock Up 2.4 %

HHH opened at $71.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.21. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.83 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $199.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.43 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

