Hudson Way Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 128.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,053,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 592,063 shares during the period. KBR makes up 6.9% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $61,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in KBR by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 261,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 120,728 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth $20,162,000. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in KBR by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 315,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in KBR by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 236,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBR opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $72.60.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $961,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,134.47. This represents a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

