JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Trims Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,737 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd owned 0.15% of Sherwin-Williams worth $123,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE SHW opened at $351.84 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $282.09 and a one year high of $400.42. The firm has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
