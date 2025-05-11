Ellevest Inc. Takes $279,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 309,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,079,000 after buying an additional 34,203 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,135,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,692,000 after purchasing an additional 823,803 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 232,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $9,878,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,778.80. This trade represents a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,994.62. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.