Ethic Inc. Purchases 149 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Workday by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,054,000 after purchasing an additional 196,498 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 223.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $183,516,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.62.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock opened at $259.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.49 and a 200-day moving average of $252.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $112,595.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,921.75. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total value of $733,156.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,814.67. The trade was a 22.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,724 shares of company stock valued at $77,976,126. 19.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

