Ellevest Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 482.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5,533.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,244.30. This represents a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $55,804.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,196.26. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,862 shares of company stock valued at $312,254 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $159.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.70 and a fifty-two week high of $200.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.06. The company has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.13.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

