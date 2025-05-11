Ellevest Inc. Sells 38 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in ASML by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $706.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $679.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $701.79. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $277.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $906.00.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

