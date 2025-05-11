Ellevest Inc. Makes New $234,000 Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 779 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,909,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,784,674,000 after buying an additional 201,340 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,010,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,406,760,000 after purchasing an additional 404,076 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,397,266,000 after purchasing an additional 639,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,021,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,806,019,000 after purchasing an additional 135,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,469,000 after buying an additional 632,175 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.54.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $305.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.34 and a 200-day moving average of $284.76.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,413,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,600. The trade was a 14.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,328,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,548 shares in the company, valued at $64,959,880. This trade represents a 4.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $5,316,411. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

