Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes $16.26 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 129,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,684,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,659,000 after buying an additional 380,888 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,666,000 after buying an additional 128,090 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,936,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,114,000 after acquiring an additional 285,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $149.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.80. The firm has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 95.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.36 and a 1-year high of $158.55.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.02%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

