Humankind Investments LLC Grows Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FMC by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of FMC by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded FMC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on FMC from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,980. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,899.49. This trade represents a 12.95 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.32.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.70 million. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.55%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

